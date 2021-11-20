“If the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico is not going to be an investment destination in the short and medium terms,” ​​he said.

“As our investments take between five and seven years, we are evaluating that if the conditions are not there, then that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico goes to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, Europe and Mexico leaves to be an important destination, “he added.

Just last April, the American automotive giant General Motors announced an investment of more than 1,000 million dollars in the plant in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, to start producing electric vehicles from 2023.

The Mexican plant would become General Motors’ fifth North American manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles, joining Spring Hill, Tennessee; Factory Zero and Orion in Michigan and CAMI in Ontario, Canada.

General Motors plans to start the production of batteries and electrical components from the second half of 2021. Two years before starting the production of the first electric vehicles.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) seeks to approve a reform to the electricity sector in which the CFE would have a greater market share.

He recently announced that his government will implement a campaign to inform Mexicans of the objectives and scope of the electricity reform initiative, so that there is no “manipulation” of opponents.

“Now we want people to be informed, that there is no manipulation because these corrupt people raised the clean energy banner to do dirty business and we are going to clarify that,” he said on November 16.