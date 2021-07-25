General Motors sues Ford in the US over BlueCruise assistant

Ford and General Motors will meet in federal court in the United States for the semi-autonomous driver assistant BlueCruise. According to GM, Ford uses names that are very similar to theirs and can end up confusing the consumer, and for good reason they did not get them to put another name.

The semi-autonomous driving It is one of the hooks with which manufacturers want to seduce clients with high purchasing power, by giving them an extra benefit: being able to temporarily disengage from the steering wheel for greater comfort, although they must remain attentive to the road. This means SAE level 2.

In April of this year, Ford Motor Company announced for the US market the availability of BlueCruise, its semi-autonomous assistant, as a subscription service that will be paid separately from the components necessary for its operation. It will cost $ 600 for the first three years, then it will be seen.

BlueCruise will be activated via the Internet (OTA) for those customers who pay for the subscription

From that moment, General Motors raised the alarms, since since 2017 they were marketing the Super Cruise system, which in turn is the answer to the popular Autopilot of Tesla models. In English, «Cruise» means -in this context- «cruise», and the “Super” it is added because it is not limited to maintaining speed; it is more sophisticated.

BlueCruise in a Ford Mustang Mach-E

According to General Motors, its legal team contacted Ford to ask – amicably – to withdraw the BlueCruise name for its future assistant (because it will not be available until this semester). Let’s say Ford passed – amicably too – their requests. So General Motors filed a lawsuit.

The federal court of the Northern California District Court has accepted the lawsuit of General Motors, which requires Ford to stop using that name and others that have been registered by both GM and its subsidiary Cruise (simply). Ford is still in his thirteen.

The Tesla Autopilot does not allow you to remove your hands from the steering wheel for more than a short time, if not, it is deactivated

For the Dearborn manufacturer, any customer knows what it means «Cruise» in this context (a cruise control on freeways), and that is a widely used designation. General Motors’ claim to Ford has been described by the oval manufacturer as “undeserved” and “frivolous.” Faces will be seen in court.

Basically, Fords with BlueCruise will keep track in the chosen lane without the need to touch the wheel.

We still don’t know what the differences are between General Motors’ Super Cruise and Ford’s BlueCruise. We know that the $ 600 subscription entitles you to travel a total of 160,000 km (100,000 miles) of expressways and highways – only on approved sections – without the need to hold the wheel. Automatic lane change (“Lane changing”) It will not be available yet, it is in your competitors.

Ford claims to have tested its system in the real world on more than a million kilometers of American and Canadian expressways and highways. The manufacturer’s forecasts point to 100,000 subscriptions during the first year, which will mean billing 60 million dollars without counting on the components.

The BlueCruise will only be available for some versions of the Mustang Mach-E (CA Route 1, Premium and First Edition) and the pick-upF-150 (Limited). Additionally, the F-150s in Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trims need a further $ 995 upgrade to work, and for the Mustang Mach-E Select, a $ 3,200 package (Comfort & Technology). The rest of the models are not eligible for BlueCruise.

Blue is predominant while BlueCruise is active. This shade allows easier vision even for people with visual defects such as color blindness

From the point of view of General Motors, they want to avoid customer confusion and a possible “inferior customer experience” or “problems in comfort or road safety”. Come on, that BlueCruise ends up partnering with Super Cruise, even if they are different developments of manufacturers that compete with each other.

General Motors expressed in its lawsuit that there is a notable difference between assisted driving and the simple cruise control that we know. The first versions of this automatism simply pulled the accelerator cable and the most modern ones act on the control unit to accelerate more or less, the more sophisticated ones control the brake and even avoid collisions (or reduce their consequences).

Ford’s rival takes for granted that its system is better, and that Ford has it baked

If the federal judge agrees with General Motors, any manufacturer using similar designations could get into trouble. For now, Ford revealed that GM has not gone against other manufacturers through the courts. They will have mania only to them.