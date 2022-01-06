At its launch, the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be available in two configurations: RST First Edition and the fleet-oriented Work Truck (WT) model. Each will offer a full suite of standard and optional security technologies.

Both configurations have public fast charging capacity of up to 350kW, which allows adding approximately 160 km of autonomy range in 10 minutes, according to GM estimates.

When combined with the available power bar accessory, the pickup offers up to 10 outlets for myriad recreational or work needs.

Chevrolet Silverado EV is also capable of charging another electric vehicle using the available charging cable, sharing its power when required.