General Motors de México announced that it began the sessions with the unions interested in obtaining a representativeness certificate in order to be able to sign the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT) of its plant in Silao, Guanajuato.

In a statement, the automaker reported Armando Hernández, director of GM Silao, and José Lechuga, legal director of General Motors de México, along with other company executives, met with representatives of the National Union of Automotive Industry Workers (SINTTIA) and the Coalition of Associates to the National Union of Workers of the Automotive Industry and Metallurgy of the Mexican Republic.

Lee: GM opens a new collective contract in Silao after setback to the PRI chieftain’s union

The managers also received representatives of the National Union of Workers and Employees of the Automotive and Construction Industry, of the Automotive Industry, Auto Parts, Similar and Related of the Mexican Republic, as well as the National Union of Workers of the Metal-Mechanical Industry , Sidero Metallurgical, Automotive and Suppliers of Auto Parts in General, Energy, their Derivatives and Similar of the Mexican Republic “Miguel Trujillo López”.

The latter was the one that lost ownership of the collective bargaining agreement three months ago, when the workers at the Silao plant had the opportunity to ratify it with a secret vote, as part of a mechanism contemplated in the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Do not miss: A PRI chief and wages of 6,660 pesos in GM, the background of the first complaint in the T-MEC

After a meeting with everyone, GM executives held meetings with each individual union to be able to hear from the representatives any concerns and proposals.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed