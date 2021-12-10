The company is confident that the arrival of new models, several of them manufactured in China, will allow the Chevrolet brand – which is the one that generates the most volume for General Motors in Mexico – to recover its sales rhythm in 2022. “Without a doubt the part that we have from China has helped us have a better supply of vehicles, “said Yammil Guaida, marketing manager for Chevrolet in Mexico.

General Motors has used Chinese-made vehicles to maintain a subcompact and compact model offering in specific markets. Mexico among them.

The Aveo, Cavalier, Captiva, Tornado Van and Groove are assembled by the Chinese manufacturer SAIC Motor, with which the American manufacturer shares plants in the Asian country. All these vehicles have arrived in Mexico with the Chevrolet logo.

This year a new line of one-ton pickups will be added, called S10 Max, also from the Asian country. With this new line, made up of three models – chassis, single and double cab – General Motors will seek to compete with the Nissan NP300 range, manufactured in Mexico.

Francisco Garza, CEO of General Motors de México.



Electricity production in Ramos Arizpe

Francisco Garza said that the company has started with the production of electrical components at the Ramos Arizpe plant, Coahuila, on the eve of the start of production of this type of vehicle in 2023.

The Mexican plant will be General Motors’ fifth manufacturing site in North America to produce electric vehicles, joining Spring Hill, Tennessee; Factory Zero and Orion in Michigan and CAMI in Ontario, Canada.

General Motors announced in April a $ 1 billion investment for the project. Although Garza has said that a competitive regulatory framework is necessary to maintain investments in the country, since US President Joe Biden promotes an incentive package for electric power produced in the United States, the corporation continues with its project of models to batteries south of the Rio Grande.

Garza also announced that in 2022 he will launch the Bolt EUV in Mexico, which is the brand’s first electric SUV, while the Cadillac Lyric will arrive in 2023.