Eduardo León Trauwitz, who was arrested last week in Canada to be extradited in order to face the accusations of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) In order to protect a criminal network from the theft of fuel from the pipelines of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), it created the company Edupac Cleaning Shiny Material to import, export and sell cleaning and hygiene products for houses and furniture.

The creation of the company was carried out on September 5, 2017 before a public notary in Mexico City; For this, whoever was Enrique Peña Nieto’s head of escorts when he was governor of the State of Mexico, as well as his partner Gabriel Pacelli Iturbe Muñoz contributed 100,000 pesos of capital, according to documents to which he had access Forbes Mexico.

The former Deputy Director of Strategic Safeguarding (SSE) of Pemex in the federal administration of Peña Nieto kept 66% of the shares of the firm, whose corporate purpose is the purchase, sale, import, production, maquila, manufacturing, manufacturing, development, design, storage and trade of cleaning and hygiene products in all kinds of movable and immovable property. The rest of the titles remained in the hands of Iturbe Muñoz.

Eduardo León Trauwitz was accused by the FGR in 2019 of being a protector of huachicoleo within Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

It was found that León Trauwitz and a group of accomplices, also already prosecuted, covered up and protected the huachicoleo in Pemex’s distribution networks, said the FGR.

The extradition order of Eduardo León Trauwitz was processed since November 12, 2019, which allowed the Canadian authorities to fully comply with the request, which demonstrates the excellent bilateral relations with that country.

León Trauwitz left his post as brigadier general in the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) on December 31, 2018, as he was sent to work as a representative of the Army in the Mexican embassy in Panama.

Enrique Peña Nieto’s bodyguard worked until September 13, 2018 as the head of security at Pemex, where he had a monthly salary of 186,971 pesos. The general started as deputy chief of the Presidential General Staff in 2002.

The statements of General León Trauwitz had been presented promptly since 2002, when he began as deputy chief of the Presidential General Staff. However, the Ministry of Public Function disappeared from the system public servants the patrimonial information of the retired general.

Gabriel Pacelli Iturbe Muñoz is known to be originally from Mexico City, as well as at the time he declared to be a merchant and lived in Atizapán, State of Mexico.

Iturbe Muñoz, together with her father, created in 2008 the Grupo Odorite Belcheli company, whose corporate purpose is the sale and purchase of cleaning supplies, hardware, as well as developing industrial and commercial activities for cleaning materials. They contributed more than 160 thousand pesos to create their company that is located in the area of ​​Lake Guadalupe.

Eduardo León Trauwitz and Gabriel Pacelli Iturbe Muñoz had their bank accounts blocked by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), after learning of the investigations against them for the alleged theft of gasoline and diesel from the Pemex pipeline network.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) asked Eduardo León to return from Panama to Mexico to face justice, but the general has requested amparos to avoid being detained and not having his bank accounts frozen.

“There is (an investigation on) the general, but nothing was known. Now it is known, because he is mentioned in matters that have to do with the security of Pemex, ”said Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on January 8, 2019.

The president recalled that León Trauwitz was in charge of taking care of the more than 17 thousand kilometers of pipelines for the transportation of oil and petrochemicals owned by the Mexican oil company.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, the Fifteenth District Court for Administrative Matters in Mexico City denied the Pemex official a provisional suspension against the insurance of his accounts ordered by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), by which will not be able to dispose of the resources deposited in their bank accounts.

Alma Delia Aguilar Chávez, judge of the Federal Judicial Power, set for next Wednesday the 13th the holding of the incidental hearing, in which she will determine whether to grant the definitive suspension to the complainant.

At the end of January of that year, the Fifth District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City also denied a definitive suspension of his request for protection of justice against any order of arrest, detention, location, summons, search , filing or arrest against you.

