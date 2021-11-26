A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in Singapore has developed a gel-based sensor that can be used to detect infections in open wounds.

In their article published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their sensor and how well it worked when tested.

The gel-based sensor developed by the team is a DNA hydrogel

Surgical site infections are currently the most common type of infection in people admitted to a hospital. And the standard way to detect them is by visual inspection or by studying laboratory cultures.

The former is only possible after the infection is well advanced and the latter requires processing time. In this new endeavor, the researchers have developed a sensor that can be placed directly on a wound and that gives a reasonably fast response.

The sensor developed by the team is a DNA hydrogel, one that is degraded by a DNase enzyme secreted by certain types of bacteria. Electronic components embedded in the hydrogel measure the degree of degradation of the hydrogel and send an alarm to a smartphone.

“This, if it is within certain parameters that would indicate an infection. Researchers call it “wireless wound infection detection”

The researchers acknowledge that its sensor is time sensitive, it can only be worn for about 24 hours

The creation of WINDOW required the team to create a DNA-based hydrogel that would remain stable in humid conditions like those found on skin.

The initial test consisted of applying the sensor to swabs collected from infected and control patients, both with diabetes-related foot wounds. They found that their WINDOW device could tell the difference in most cases.

They then tested their sensor by placing it on open wounds in test mice and found that it was capable of detecting infections. This on wounds within 24 hours of sensor placement, even before there were visible signs of infection.

The researchers acknowledge that their sensor is time sensitive, it can only be worn for about 24 hours, after that. It must be replaced with a new one. So far, your sensor has only been tested for Staphylococcus aureus. But many other types of bacteria also produce DNase, suggesting that the sensor would work for them.

The team believes that similar sensors could be developed to detect other enzymes produced by other types of bacteria.

Related Notes:

They discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships