GeForce NOW will now be available on LG TVs running webOS

LG Electronics partnered with Nvidia which would enable the cloud game streaming service GeForce NOW to be an application for LG televisions running webOS. Find out more details in this note!

The company LG Electronics announced its association with NVIDIA, the company specialized in the development of graphic processing units and integrated circuit technologies. This new relationship will allow LG to incorporate the video game streaming service, GeForce NOW, into its SmartTVs, although of course, they must run webOS.

GeForce NOW will allow players to start playing on their televisions LG and continue the game on almost any device. It is currently available in NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, Android and the browser Safari for iPhone and iPad. However, now we can access from our televisions LG OLED and LCD 2021 onwards.

For users to test the operation of various cloud games on LG TVs from 2021, the application will have a beta version in LG Content Store. From this week it will be available for models LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV 2021. In addition, the combination between the gaming service and the LG OLED TV, a television intended for gaming, provide features that improve and facilitate the gaming experience such as: 1 millisecond response time and low input lag for smoother images and better control.

Service GeForce NOW it will allow the consumer to enjoy the games available as long as they have a good internet connection, without the need to install them on the television. The resolution of video games is up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

GeForce NOW does not sell games or give access to its own library of selected titles, but links to online accounts of Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG or Uplay to play the titles you have or buy. Also the quality of video games varies according to whether you are subscribed to GeForce NOW Priority. If you are a member you can not only have the ray tracing and artificial intelligence technology that will improve the graphics but you will have a six hour session to play. On the other hand, if you have a free subscription, you are limited to 1080p resolution and 60 FPS and you can only play for up to an hour at a time.

Share it with whoever you want