NVIDIA has been promoting its GeForce NOW service for some time, which offers a wide range of titles to play through the cloud from any PC and Mac. Now this service comes officially to LG Smart TVs, having a large library of games available through an app.

The service will be available from this week on LG TVs with webOS operating system, and the manufacturer will soon offer a list of all compatible smart TVs.

The app arrives this week in beta version to the most recent televisions





GeForce NOW will come to LG televisions in beta version, and can be found in the LG Content Store of their televisions. For the moment, will be the 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs of 2021 with webOS 6.0 operating system which will be compatible with said application.

Its functionalities include the possibility of enjoying a large library of games through a compatible controller. For it, you will need to be subscribed to some of the GeForce NOW plans:

Free subscription : access to the standard platform and up to one hour of play per session.

: access to the standard platform and up to one hour of play per session. Priority : Premium platform, priority access to servers, session of up to six hours and up to 1080p and 60fps. (49.99 euros every six months or 9.99 euros per month).

: Premium platform, priority access to servers, session of up to six hours and up to 1080p and 60fps. (49.99 euros every six months or 9.99 euros per month). RTX 3080: Premium platform, access to servers with RTX 3080, sessions of up to eight hours and up to 1440p and 120fps of performance. (99.99 euros every six months).

You can find the total list of games compatible with the service through this link. From its library, there are more than 35 free-to-play games. To be able to play the games we will have to have acquired them previously on platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, Uplay, GOG, etc.

