Every Marvel geek or geek who boasts of being one has to have this article, a beautiful lamp in the shape of the legendary Thor’s hammer Mjolnir that we have seen so many times both in comics, cartoons and since 2011 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can get this Thor’s hammer lamp on Amazon at a fantastic price of 30 euros.

It is a lamp with LED lighting that offers a beautiful blue light that is very reminiscent of the rays that come out of the Mjolnir when Thor invokes them to give more power to the God of Thunder or God of Storms as it is known in Norse mythology. Something great about this lamp is that it is kept cold, it is not hot to the touch like the vast majority of traditional lamps.

The lamp runs on three AA batteries, so if you can get alkaline ones, which are the ones that offer more autonomy, the better. It is a lamp that is suitable for different environments, in case you want to put it in the children’s room, or if you want to place it in your game room, even as lighting for your home theater room, I think we all want a space like this in our house, that is dedicated to entertaining with items like this.

Regarding the design you can see that has an identical shape to the one seen in the movies from Marvel Studios, the handle is also quite similar, although with the color it has that wooden air that Thor’s new weapon has, the Stormbreaker, it also has that effect on the wall as if it had been broken, it is an adhesive that has that figure, after gluing the adhesive you must screw the Mjolnir to the wall.

Last updated on 2021-12-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Every time the batteries run out, you must unscrew the hammer from the wall to replace them with new ones, among its characteristics there is a 30 minute timer and an ON / OFF switch so you can turn the lamp on and off whenever you want. All lights are CPSIA and PTPA approved to ensure your light is safe for children.

Being a wireless product you do not need an outlet to install the item, simply you can place it where you want, and as long as it has its batteries you can use it as a night lamp. And well, these are the characteristics of this Marvel product that we really loved, we are geeks and we love this, and the truth is that for 30 euros it’s a good offer.

