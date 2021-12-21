One of the great sagas of Xbox will return.

Throughout these years we have been able to see how the different Xbox consoles have had numerous exclusives that make millions around the world who think about buying the platforms of the green company, being in fact a sample of this the first year of Xbox Series X and Series S, since these consoles have received a title from Forza and another from Halo, two of the big names in Microsoft.

But nevertheless, many consider that the green trinity is made up of the two aforementioned sagas and Gears of War, this being the only one of which we have not heard anything during 2021. This could be mainly due to the fact that its current managers, The Coalition, would be focused on a new IP. And despite this, It seems that something is brewing in relation to a new installment of Gears of War, which many expect to be the sixth numbered.

Gears of War 6 could arrive in 2025 or 2026

First of all it must be said that a report suggests that Gears of War 6 is being developed by The Coalition, but, currently, as a side project, being the new IP mentioned the one that would be taking the vast majority of the company’s resources. And in relation to this new title, this same report notes that it will be released sometime in 2023, which, in that case, would give The Coalition carte blanche to focus squarely on Gears of War 6.

All this has been learned through an insider, who has some repercussion for past successes. However, as is usual in this type of information, it must be taken with extreme caution, since As long as it is not official, it is not one hundred percent certain that nothing will be accomplished. And even with those, within Microsoft itself we have the case of Scalebound.

Having said all this, it must be said that The Coalition has been in charge of the last three Gears of War games (two numbered installments and Tactis) after Epic Games gave up the development of these titles. Since then, the saga of has maintained as one of the great licenses of Microsoft, causing excitement among fans at levels similar to those of the aforementioned Halo and Forza.

For all this, it is more than obvious that we will end up seeing a new installment of this saga on Xbox consoles, although we will have to see how long we will have to wait for this to happen.

