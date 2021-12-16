More than two years ago, The Coaliton offered us the fifth installment of the Gears saga, with the inclusion of the open world as the main novelty of it. In addition, after a somewhat irregular fourth installment, the studio was able to offer us a campaign that managed to reach almost all the fans of the franchise.

Although the studio has not communicated anything official about the development of a new franchise title, but rumors about the possibility that Gears 6 would already be in development are beginning to be numerous. Without going any further, a few months ago it was rumored the fact that the studio would be developing Gears 6 and a new IP, and now this rumor is coming up again.

Gears 6 would already be in development but it will take a long time to arrive

Although The Coalition assured that it would take a break after making the jump to Unreal Engine 5, information from Jez Corden and insider Rand to Thor 19 (via Xbox News Cast), ensures that Gears 6 would already be in development, as well as another new IP.

The Coalition hopes to achieve an even better result with Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X | S

However, it seems that we will have to wait a long time to continue the adventures of Kait and company, since according to the leak the game would not hit the market until 2024 or even 2025. Therefore, it is to be expected that we will not know anything, at least officially, about the title for a couple of years.

There is no doubt that the reason behind this wait is the studio’s leap to Unreal Engine 5, with which it will try to offer us an experience never seen before in the franchise, at least at the audiovisual level.