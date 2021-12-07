Oncology.mx .-At the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), GE Healthcare presented around 60 innovative technology solutions spanning the spectrum of healthcare, including patient screening, diagnosis, therapy planning, counseling, and monitoring.

Amid a global pandemic and mounting pressure on the industry, the company accelerated innovations supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to help transform healthcare delivery, making it easier and more efficient for physicians. and health systems, more personalized and accurate for patients.

The pandemic exposed the fragility of the global healthcare system, creating an urgent need for technology and solutions that help physicians manage seriously ill COVID-19 patients, advanced diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

With these circumstances in mind, GE Healthcare is proud to present technologies and solutions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting that help healthcare systems:

Increase efficiency and productivity;

Reduce physician burnout; Empower physicians with artificial intelligence and analytics; Create a more resilient and sustainable healthcare industry; Increase access to care.

“Our goal is to make healthcare more humane by breaking down barriers so that physicians can work to the max of their game, healthcare systems can operate more efficiently, and patients can get the best and most personalized care possible.“, said Kieran murphy, president and CEO of the company. “Healthcare is at a tipping point, and we at GE Healthcare are using our clinical experience and knowledge to deliver innovative technologies and solutions that help solve the most pressing problems in healthcare, improve precision in healthcare, and improve healthcare. patients life“.

Over the past year and a half, the industry has embraced technological innovation. What was once considered “futuristic” is now fundamental. In an environment where clinical expertise, regulatory knowledge and speed matter, GE Healthcare rose to the challenge. Working together with physicians and care teams to understand the most pressing needs of radiologists and hospital administrators, the company innovated new solutions, leveraging its healthcare-specific intelligence platform, Edison, to help providers achieve greater efficiency, reduce errors, speed up appropriate treatments, and increase access to care.

To this end, GE Healthcare developed the following new AI-powered, automated, and data-driven solutions to help foster greater diagnostic confidence, ease the burden of care, and improve workflow for healthcare systems of all the world:

SIGNA Hero 1 It is named after our frontline heroes, who continue to care for seriously ill patients, as well as delayed non-emergency care, while battling burnout and labor shortages. The new 3.0T MRI system offers new workflows and AIR Recon DL enhancements designed to help our heroes address some of today’s most pressing healthcare needs – improved productivity, patient comfort, and sustainability.

SIGNA Artist Evo 3 enables healthcare systems to upgrade their old 60cm narrow diameter 1.5T MRI systems to 70cm ID 1.5T systems to accommodate more patients of different shapes and sizes. Additionally, the patented flexible AIR coil design and AIR Recon DL image reconstruction help deliver clearer, sharper and more detailed images more quickly, allowing for shorter patient setup times and reducing table time.

The Revolution Apex 4 platform provides exceptional image quality and low-dose scanning for routine and challenging cases in many areas of care with optimized clinical capabilities, built-in scalability, and upgrade options.

Allia Platform is designed to enhance the user experience, improve workflow efficiency, and increase the adoption of advanced imaging guides in daily practice – all important factors in today’s restricted healthcare environment. In addition to customizing the hybrid or interventional operating room with just one click of the user interface, leveraging the Edison platform, the system also harnesses the power of artificial intelligence with AutoRight 5, an advanced interventionist imaging chain based on artificial intelligence, and parenchyma virtual Liver ASSIST. 6.7– A 3D visualization software solution designed to provide AI-based virtual parenchymography to help clinicians dynamically simulate injections and perform liver embolization procedures with confidence.

AMX Navigate represents the latest in portable X-ray technology from GE Healthcare with a new Zero Click exam workflow solution and a power-assisted free-motion telescopic column to reduce lifting force by an estimated 70% 8, helping less stress on the X-ray technician. The AMX Navigate’s rugged reliability helps ensure it is ready to operate at the patient’s bedside.

Critical Care Suite 2.0 offers a collection of artificial intelligence algorithms embedded in a mobile X-ray device for case prioritization, automated measurements, and quality control. Over the past year, the suite’s AI algorithm to help clinicians assess endotracheal tube (ETT) placement has helped clinicians care for an influx of critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring low ventilation. FDA’s COVID-19 Imaging Guide. Now, Critical Care Suite 2.0 has received full 510 (k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vscan Air provides physicians with quick information at the point of care when they need it most. This pocket-sized, wireless ultrasound device provides exceptionally clear image quality, full-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software, all in the palm of the clinician’s hand. A dual probe allows the entire body to be scanned, just by twisting the wireless dual probe (for deep and shallow scanning) and pressing a button to capture images. Vscan Air offers a high-performance ultrasound machine in a lightweight, portable device designed to improve the patient experience and access to ultrasound technology, engaging patients by sharing real-time images for sharing as simple as viewing, capturing. and send.

Enterprise Imaging in the Cloud delivers the power of technology in an intelligent digital ecosystem that gives radiologists seamless and easy access to the latest tools based on artificial intelligence, data and intelligent technology from GE Healthcare for visualization, diagnostics and workflow, as well as algorithms from third parties, from anywhere. The solution is cloud-based, allowing healthcare systems to manage updates instantly and digitally, with little to no new hardware or IT equipment on site.

Digital Expert Access is a real-time virtual collaboration solution that is embedded in imaging devices. With imaging experts in short supply and high demand, and imaging that reach beyond hospital campuses, it enables sharing knowledge, best practices and advice on the spot, as well as remote control of the console, all from a distance.

ulrichINJECT CT Motion uses automated syringeless technology to support workflow efficiency. Now approved with RIS / PACS integration, the injector eliminates the need to fill the syringe manually, which can minimize exam preparation time and minimize contrast media waste.

