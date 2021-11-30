The safest thing is that your phone has a functionality called Night Mode whose purpose, obviously, is to offer better results in night images, but the truth is that the Night Vision Mode of the GCam reaches a highest step .

However, sometimes it is not only important to get a device whose number of megapixels in each of its sensors is extremely large, because sometimes it does not influence so decisively, so it is more important to look at the tools that it brings with it, such as telling you the model of a car or the breed of a dog. The google camera is a way to increase quality of your photos without the need for a guarantee terminal in this regard. The GCam is accompanied by functions of which the ordinary camera of your mobile cannot make use of.

This modality is capable of obtaining photographs very well lit even when environmental conditions are not ideal.

Take photos of the stars

One of the properties of this photographic software from Google is the Astrophotography mode built into the function we just saw. As its name suggests, its purpose is to take amazing pictures of the starry sky.

These types of captures are a big problem for the sensors of the terminals, since the movement is continuous, creating strange effects in the image. With this ability you will achieve a brilliant product.

Super Res Zoom mode

This particularity of the GCam guarantees the option of force zoom of your device and increase its capacity. The final result depends mainly on the terminal used, but a greater amount of detail is achieved.

In this way, the photos taken from a distance They will not be so out of focus due to our movement when taking the photograph.

Modify the blur

With the Google camera there is a method to change the blur intensity once the image is captured. All you have to do when you have your photo is click on the edit button in the lower area.

Once the tool is activated, simply select point Blur concrete and slide the point of the ‘Depth’ bar.

Create 360 ​​degree photos

This function is capable of processing images with a spherical shape. When you activate the Photo Sphere mode the application itself will tell you how and where to take the photo. This means that it works in a similar way to a panorama.

When the process ends your smartphone will take care of the rest of the work. Although in some devices it does not work quite well, showing images that do not agree with each other.