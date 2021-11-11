

Nov 11, 2021 at 11:50 am CET



Bringing José Luis Gayà to the national team is synonymous with good results. In his 16 international appearances, the Valencia player does not know defeat. Since his debut on September 11, 2018 against Croatia, he has won 11 wins and 5 draws when he has participated with the red.

In addition, the captain ‘che’ has three goals and four assists. With all these numbers Gayà holds the record of any player without losing with the Spanish team in the last decade.

Gayà has become one of Luis Enrique’s fixtures in the calls, and little by little he is counting on more minutes to the detriment of Jordi Alba who seems that his cycle with the national team is coming to an end.

Selection without margin of error

La Roja will take the field knowing already the result of Sweden in Georgia. A priori, the Scandinavians should be imposed on the bottom of the group. This scenario would leave Spain before starting the match five points behind the Swedes.

The selection would only be worth the three points to still aspire to the first place of the group. If the forecasts are fulfilled, Spain and Sweden would play it in a direct duel on Sunday at La Cartuja in Seville in which the Red would have to repeat the triumph,