Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Gate.io exchange, has participated in the $ 30 million series A investment round of the WOO Network trading platform.

Investors see WOO Network as a high-value company by demonstrating that it has a clear vision of business growth and a strong ability to bridge the liquidity of CeFi and DeFi.

From the moment the company appeared in the crypto environment Gate Ventures, the exchange’s venture capital arm Gate.io, focused on investments in decentralized infrastructure, ecosystems and applications, it has focused its efforts on the development of blockchain technology.

The result of these efforts is that the company invested in financing series A of WOO Network, a trading platform that provides great liquidity between the CeFi and DeFi worlds. As a key investor, Gate Ventures participated in the $ 30 million financing alongside firms Three Arrows Capital, PSP Soteria Ventures, QCP Capital and others.

It should be said that WOO Network obtained an oversubscription of 200% in this first round of investment, In addition, the consortium itself indicated that this money is already focused on establishing a financial research and development office with the aim of continuing to grow in this regard.

“Since its foundation, one of the main purposes of Gate Venture has been to constantly collaborate with the financial infrastructures of the crypto industry, which translates into providing them with liquidity.”Stated Marie Tatibuet, CMO of Gate.io in an interview when discussing Series A investment.

We are excited to announce @gate_ventures investment in @WOOnetwork. We participated its $ 30m Series A round as a key investor with Three Arrows Capital, PSP Soteria Ventures, and others. https://t.co/2Hs73Fu5Wi – Gate Ventures (@gate_ventures) November 10, 2021

Financial infrastructure

Technology such as financial infrastructure have always been in Gate Ventures’ investment sights, that is why, when the company talks about financial infrastructure, liquidity is one of the most important keywords.

It is because of that, Taking into account the level of liquidity and commission-free transactions that WOO Network provides to its clients, the consortium decided to make the investment, as its “unique features” have the ability to optimize the cost of capital for both professional and institutional investors.

According to Marie Tatibuet, the WOO Network team demonstrated their clear vision for business growth and strong connectivity between CeFi and DeFi liquidity capabilities, that is why in addition to their investment made in Woo Network, Gate Ventures will support Woo Network’s vision and construction for the future, as well as working hand-in-hand on the development of the underlying construction.

Gate.io, like the rest of the investors who have already participated, considered this occasion as an opportunity to promote the development of the crypto ecosystem, because WOO Network has shown to have a clear vision of business growth, as well as a robust capacity to deploy unique connecting bridges between CeFi and DeFi liquidity.

Gate.io

It should be noted, for those who do not know or have not heard of this firm, that Gate.io allows its more than 8 million users located in more than 190 countries around the world, to market, as well as store more than 950 of the main crypto assets.

Similarly, heThe crypto asset exchange house provides spot, margin, futures and contract operations, as well as DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custody services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and through its GateChain dedicated platform.

In addition to these services, the consortium is also focused on providing a set of products such as the NFT Magic Box market, its Startup IEO platform and crypto loans, among others.

It might interest you: