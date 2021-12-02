

Dec 01, 2021 at 7:44 PM CET



The agreement of Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus is under investigation by the Public Ministry of Turin, as advanced by the Italian newspaper ‘Il Corriere dello Sport’. Italian authorities are investigating an alleged document signed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus during the football break in Italy, between March and June of last year, due to the confinement caused by the pandemic Covid -19.

The Italian newspaper reports that, at that time, the entire Juventus squad and the club’s technical team they gave up their salaries during the championship break. However, the international for Portugal, now in the Manchester United, would have drawn up a contract with the team managers with which the Juventus promised to pay 10.3 million clean euros to Cristiano Ronaldo, as soon as the confinement in the transalpine country ended. The amount referred to salaries between June and March and was the proportional part of what the Portuguese earned at Juventus annually: a total of 31 million clean.

The investigation, which is in a macro-research, began after wiretapping between Federico Cherubini, the club’s general manager, and the Juventus lawyer, Cesare Gabasio, in which they discussed a document on Ronaldo “who should never have existed”. In the raids of the club’s facilities, last Friday, however, no contract found By this situation.