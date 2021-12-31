For the liter of Premium the fee will be 3.19 pesos, instead of 4.63 pesos.

For the liter of Diesel, the federal IEPS fee will be 3.40 pesos, instead of 6.03 pesos per liter.

It should be noted that the IEPS fee, one of three fees charged to gasoline, is reduced or increased each week, according to the behavior of crude and fuel prices in the United States, which is where 80% comes from. of gasoline consumed in Mexico.

When the price of gasoline rises abroad, the IEPS quota in Mexico is reduced, to avoid abrupt changes in the final price of fuel. Here the Treasury stops collecting part of the income programmed by this tax.

When the price of gasoline drops, the Treasury raises or charges the full quota, with the aim of recovering resources programmed in the Federal Revenue Law.

In real terms, the fees for the new week are even lower than for the week that ends, with fees of 2.7 pesos, 3.7 pesos and 3.8 pesos, for the Magna, Premium and Diesel, respectively.