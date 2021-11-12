To help you suffer less from the continuous rise in fuel prices, we are going to show you a series of tricks that will help you reduce the amount of gasoline you spend with your car every time you drive it.

The engines are getting smaller and smaller. Fewer cylinders means less power, but also less consumption. The craze for creating supercharged vehicles has ended and now we are trying to have more efficient vehicles.

Still, the price of fuel has skyrocketed in the last year. The price increase is so high that we need to do something else.

Therefore, compiling some tricks that we have found on the web, we bring you a series of tips that will help you consume less on your car trips.

Drive efficiently : Try to use long gears whenever possible (it is preferable to go in 3rd or 4th in the city, rather than in 1st or 2nd). Another way to drive efficiently is to maintain a constant speed for most of the way.

Tires must have the proper pressure : The wheels should have the pressure indicated by the manufacturer, not only improves stability, but also consumption. Keep in mind that on long trips with the car loaded (with suitcases, for example) the pressure would have to be somewhat higher than indicated.

Use more engine brake: By anticipating braking with enough time, we can use the engine brake by lifting our foot off the accelerator so that the vehicle slows down on its own. It is advisable to do this when there is a lot of space and being very attentive to the road conditions.

Empty the car of what you do not use : Empty the trunk and rear seats. Remove the roof rack if you do not use it and get rid of everything that you do not use daily. The extra weight makes the car consume more.

Do a smart refuel : Try to go as little as possible to the gas station and do it during a regular trip (going to work, for example). To refuel the least number of times we must get used to filling the tank and not refilling it until 3/4 parts of it have been used up. Avoid unnecessary trips to gas stations as well.

Plan your route: If you are going to take a long trip, you must know the way. A more direct and motorway route will be more efficient than a trip on back roads.

Use the air conditioner properly : Do not overdo it with the cold, if you can choose, set the air conditioning to a temperature higher than 21 degrees. In the city you could roll down the windows, since the air would enter and the speed would give us some freshness, without having to force the engine more.

Use the air conditioner properly : Do not overdo it with the cold, if you can choose, set the air conditioning to a temperature higher than 21 degrees. In the city you could roll down the windows, since the air would enter and the speed would give us some freshness, without having to force the engine more.

Do not exceed the speed limits : We don't just say it because of the possible fines and safety at the wheel. We also recommend it because a vehicle uses less fuel when it is not revving. At 90 km / h it consumes much less than at 120 km / h and must be taken into account.

Find the gas stations that best suit you: Don't wait to meet one. On the internet you can find all the service stations in your area or route, and you can compare prices. We warn you that cheaper places tend to have less additives, which is not harmful to the car, but can protect the engine less.

The fuel consumption of a vehicle depends on many factors. If you keep these five things in mind, you will save a lot of money on fuel.

With these tips sure that your future trips are less stressful for the cost of gasoline. Always remember that it is better to drive with your head, which can save us trouble and money.

We hope that you use them and that you are prudent behind the wheel. Rushing is never good and, in the case of cars, it can even cost us more fuel.