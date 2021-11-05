Since the start of the López Obrador federal administration, permitting has practically stopped. The National Organization of Petroleum Dealers (Onexpo), which groups gasoline operators, estimates that, for now, there are about 350 paralyzed permits, only counting those that are related to the start-up of new service stations. To these would be added those linked to changes of owners, shareholders or brands.

Entrepreneurs in the sector agree that it has become increasingly difficult to obtain a permit. They claim that the relationship has not been taken to the extreme of being totally silent, but the responses they receive are of no use to them. Procedures that lasted two to three months, such as proof of branding, now take up to two years. Some of the processes that began before the pandemic have not yet been resolved and, with this, say some participants interviewed, they face fines from other authorities, such as the Tax Administration Service (SAT) or the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office. (Profeco).

It all started with the entry of the new administration, but intensified with the pandemic. The Commission has reactivated the issuance of permits, after nearly a year of not approving a single one.

The energy policy that marks a return of Pemex to the center of the market has forgotten to integrate the gasoline entrepreneurs into the new mechanics. The state company has lost about 39% of the service stations it had before opening to private initiative. The latest quarterly report from the oil company shows that there are 7,079 stations with the Pemex brand, from the 11,490 they had before the reform.

The explanation for the change of brand – from Pemex to another -, say some small businessmen, lies in the incentives and margins offered by the state company. “Pemex forgot to include us in the plan and, in a business with small margins, the change is obvious if someone offers you a few more cents and it is of better quality,” says the owner of three service stations in Sinaloa, who has changed from the state brand to a white flag brand, because it ensures that its business was declining.

But with the new strategy, which is based on increasing the production of gasoline – with the accession of Dos Bocas, the repair of refineries and the purchase of Deer Park -, the oil company will also need the gasoline sector, which it is already trying to convince to return to its brand. “Pemex, who do you think it will need to sell the gasoline that the country requires? [los gasolineros]. Do you realize that the country’s gasoline sector will continue to need and require you? “Said Pineda.

The commissioner has accepted the ruling and assures that the Commission will reactivate the issuance of new permits, but that all of this must be aligned with the current policy of energy self-sufficiency and sovereignty. “What is reality is that a consensus is being made, an analysis and an investigation of each and every one of the requests with a new treatment that is based on the current national development plan.”

But amid the promise, the Commission also runs a new risk, that of disappearing. Although the electricity reform proposal (whose approval has been delayed until April) is proposed as a change in the electricity market, the changes will also reach the gas station.

The reform initiative proposes to eliminate the legal figure that gives existence to the CRE and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH). Roberto Díaz de León, the president of Onexpo, has said that the market he represents needs a CRE that gives guarantees to private initiative. “We are convinced that we need an autonomous CRE, a CRE that continues to give us that technical capacity that guarantees us a level playing field. We believe in regulation that adds value and, on that side, we are convinced of the importance of having a CRE that continues providing these guarantees to the private, national and foreign initiative, which participates in the sector, “he said.

The scenario envisaged by the organization is for the Commission to continue with its powers and obligations. A change more in form than in substance.