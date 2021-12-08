Gas station providers have gone through a difficult situation in the last two years, since the lack of permits from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) due to the suspension of work due to Covid-19 has caused the construction of gas stations to fall into average 76%.

Andrés Gutiérrez Torres, president of the Mexican Association of Service Station Suppliers (AMPES), pointed out that in 2020 a little more than 90 gas stations were built and this year there are 105, but before that there were an average of 400 per year.

“Many service stations that were to be built are stopped, companies are being affected because they do not have what to build,” said Gutiérrez Torres during a press conference.

He stressed that the lack of construction of gas stations also affects other areas: “we do not have fuel dispensing machines, pumps that supply product, pipes and it becomes a cyclical chain that is dragging the supply chain.”

The lack of permits slowed down the entire investment process for gasoline entrepreneurs; This sector has pointed out on several occasions that the lack of permits has caused business plans to stop due to uncertainty.

However, in the last sessions of the CRE, they have begun to unblock the authorization of permits for service stations, so the outlook for next year is more encouraging.

“If it continues like this, we hope that the permits will come out and be more and more and thus (we) can increase the construction (of service stations) and infrastructure that are required and generate certainty in the gas stations to continue making investments,” commented the leader of the AMPES.

