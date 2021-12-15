On this tuesday night December 14th a gas leak in the municipality of Nextlalpan, at Mexico state. This was confirmed by the General Coordination of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management of the state government, which through a statement urged the population to avoid the area.

“Alert. @FugaDeGas is reported in San Antonio Avenue, near the @Circuito_mx in Nextlalpan. Avoid the area and allow free passage to emergency vehicles. Working in the place are people of Edomex Civil Protection, Edomex Security Secretariat, Civil Protection of Nextlalpan, Tultepec and Municipal Police ”, wrote the state agency.

The authorities have not yet released the cause of the incident, but according to local media, the Pemex pipeline it would have been damaged during the works carried out in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense to connect the new air terminal, Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

The events occurred in the limits of Nextlalpan and Tultepec. The strong smell of gas alarmed the residents of the Hacienda de Santa Inés community and some, out of fear, began to evacuate their houses to get to safety. The authorities arrived at the scene around 9:00 p.m. and since then, they have been working to control the leak.

Through social networks, the authorities reported that the accesses to several booths were closed.

“Dear user, due to a gas leak, circulation is closed to all accesses to booths T1 Tultepec, A-31 and A-32, at kilometer 24 + 300, Nextlalpan. Avoid the area and allow free passage for emergency vehicles, “the statement said.

