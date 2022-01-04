Gas car sales in Spain register a growth of 7.15% in 2021

In December 2021, gas car sales in Spain accounted for a total of 2,068 registered units, 1.57% less than in the same period last year. In the year as a whole, the registrations of bifuel vehicles totaled 18,452 units, which represents a growth of 7.15%.

2021 has been a tumultuous year for vehicles with bifuel technology. And they have not been unaware of the “perfect storm” that has hit the Spanish car market. The stock crisis in dealerships due to the global shortage of semiconductors and microchips has added to the economic uncertainty directly derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the month of December 2021 the gas car sales in Spain have reported a total of 2,068 registered units, which is a small 1.57% drop

compared to the same period of the previous year. Now, if we break down said number of registrations by type of alternative fuel, we will realize that sales of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cars did grow thanks to the 1,848 units sold, which has meant an increase of 4, 88%. On the contrary, sales of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) cars did close the month in negative.

The Dacia Duster was the best-selling bifuel SUV in Spain in December 2021

The market share of the bifuel vehicle in the Spanish territory reached 2.09% in December. And despite the fact that in the last month of the year there was a setback, the accumulated data have remained positive. In the period between January and December 2021, sales of new gas cars in Spain totaled 18,452 units, 7.15% more compared to 2020.

The bifuel passenger car registrations They have produced data similar to those previously indicated, since most of the gas vehicles sold at our dealerships are passenger cars. In December 1,902 passenger cars with bifuel technology were sold, representing an increase of 23.35%. In 2021, 14,043 bifuel passenger cars were marketed, 7.33% more than in the previous year.

Dacia Sandero, the best-selling gas car in Spain in December 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? In December 2021, the list of the best-selling gas cars in Spain presents slight but interesting changes. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads the bifuel car market with an iron fist. The Dacia Sandero reaps a new victory

and is clearly consolidated as the best-selling gas car in Spain in 2021.

Dacia Sandero vs Dacia Duster, video comparison of the best-selling bifuel cars in Spain

The second place is for the Dacia Duster, which becomes the most popular bifuel SUV in December. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Renault Clio. At the gates of the podium we have the Renault Captur. It is no surprise that the Top 5 is made up of vehicles adapted to LPG as it is the most popular alternative fuel. The dominance of the Renault Group is clear.

The best-selling gas cars in Spain in December 2021

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 one Dacia sandero 987 two Dacia duster 418 3 Renault clio 195 4 Renault Captur 185 5 Dacia logan 44

By the way, we must not lose sight of the Dacia Logan which, although it plays a secondary role, has been able to enter the list with a creditable fifth position. Let us remember that the Logan range is made up exclusively in Spain of a bifuel motorization.