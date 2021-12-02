Gas car sales in Spain moderate their fall in November 2021

Sales of new cars in Spain with bifuel technology reached 1,557 units in November 2021. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a drop of 29.55%. LPG is the most popular alternative fuel.

Bifuel cars continue to report worrying sales figures. However, in the month of November 2021 the drop in registrations has moderated. The gas car sales in Spain accounted for a total of 1,557 units in the eleventh month, which represents a 29.55% decline if compared with the sales volume obtained in the same period last year.

Right now the gas car has a market share of 1.96%. However, despite the poor results obtained in recent months, the accumulated data are still positive. And it is that, in the period between January and November, the registrations of new gas cars accumulated 16,385 units, 8.37% more than in 2020.

Dacia Sandero, the best-selling gas car in Spain in November 2021

It is important to note that the accumulated growth is possible thanks to the sales figures of vehicles adapted to the LPG (Petroleum liquid gas). It is the most popular alternative fuel and accounts for the bulk of bi-fuel vehicle registrations. Sales of cars adapted to the GNC (Compressed Natural Gas) keep going downhill with no brakes.

Most of the gas-powered vehicles are passenger cars. In November there were 1,269 registrations of bifuel passenger cars, which has meant a fall of 13.73% compared to the same month of the previous year. So far this year, that is, until November, the gas passenger car registrations

reached 12,141 units, 5.19% more than in 2020.

With regard to the bifuel models most in demand by the Spanish, the Top 5 best-selling gas cars a major change. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this category with an iron fist. Once again, the victory went to the Dacia Sandero. In the second position the Dacia Duster sneaks it becomes, in turn, the most popular bifuel SUV. Closing the podium, in third place, we have the Renault Captur.

Comparison in video of the Dacia Sandero with the Dacia Duster, the two best-selling bifuel cars in Spain

The best-selling gas cars in Spain in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 1 Dacia sandero 531 2 Dacia duster 298 3 Renault Captur 157 4 Renault clio 150 5 SEAT Arona TGI 68

The Renault Clio has remained at the gates of the podium. The difference that separates it from the Captur is minimal. And in fifth position is the SEAT Arona, which repeats as the best-selling CNG car in Spain.