A study carried out by Gartner indicates that at least 20% of large companies will adopt digital currencies as a form of payment by 2024, and thus take advantage of the performance provided by decentralized finance (DeFi), between profits, guarantees, added value and payments, as announced on its web portal CIO Peru on December 27.

“The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in traditional payment platforms, and the rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), will push many large companies to incorporate digital currencies into their application in the coming years. Digital currencies will be used primarily by these organizations for payment, a store of value and the ability to take advantage of the high-yield investments available in decentralized financial applications (DeFi) ”, the website highlights in reference to a statement by Avivah Litan, Vice President Analyst in the consulting firm’s IT practice.

The report, made by la consulting firm Gartner recommends that the CFOs of companies should evaluate all cases of the use of digital currencies, before evaluating the appropriate IT stacks for incorporation into businesses.

“We have noticed a spike in interest in digital currency and Blockchain applications among CFOs since the beginning of the year. While cryptocurrency volatility remains a concern, the anticipation of clearer regulatory guidance, and the advent of CBDCs, now offers CFOs more avenues to pressure test digital currency use cases. ” added Gartner Head of Finance Research Alexander Bant.

Gartner anticipates that there will be a period of 12 to 24 months for the CBDC to have a good adoption among providers and consumers and thus end the banking crisis over global inflation that has been going on for more than 39 years.

For the finance executive of the consultancy, the macroeconomic pressures related to the ongoing high inflation and its impact on traditional fiat currencies, could push more CFOs to explore with digital currencies.

