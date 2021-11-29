Garmin’s Forerunner family is full of wonderful watches and this Forerunner 245 is undoubtedly one of the most successful. Therefore, we have been able to find it on sale in recent weeks during Black Friday. But today, on Cyber ​​Monday we can find it even lower, for 249 euros 179.99 euros.

The usual when it comes to the Garmin Forerunner 245 is to find it for a price that is around 299 euros approximately. and we have been able to find it reduced by 187.49 euros during Black Friday. But today, on Cyber ​​Monday, we can get it for an even lower price, 179.99 euros in My Electro.





This model, which came to improve the Forerunner 235, incorporates a pulse oximeter that allows us to measure oxygen saturation in the blood. But what is really striking about the watch is the excellent running metrics it offers us.

A perfect watch to know your running metrics since, among other things, it will inform you of your training load to know if you are following your proper pace or are exceeding yourself. In addition, you will find daily training sessions, as well as information about the impact of your workouts on the development of endurance. Everything you need to know if you are doing productive workouts or not.

