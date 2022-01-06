Garfield responds to rumors about Amazing Spider-Man 3

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the community started with a campaign that sought to bring back Andrew Garfield for a third movie of The Amazing Spider-Man. We do not know if this campaign was successful, but now the Garfield he has spoken out on all the rumors surrounding him.

As part of a new podcast interview Happy Sad Confused, Garfield was questioned about the possibility of him returning for another movie as the spider hero. Sadly, the British actor simply replied that he “hadn’t gotten the call yet” from Sony for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

This means that Garfield Did you say goodbye to paper forever? Not necessarily, since the actor also denied countless times his participation in No way home, and in the end it turned out to be true. I mean, it is likely that Sony I still don’t even have the plans for this hypothetical sequel well defined, although Garfield maybe I do know more about it. We will have to wait to see what comes of all this.

Editor’s note:

Via: ComicBook Movie