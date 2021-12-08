Garfield, the cat who hates mondays and loves lasagna, has been announced as the first free character of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. He joins a vast collection of playable characters from series that have aired on Nickelodeon over the years, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Mutant Ninja Turtles and others. Since before the game was released, many players were excited to be able to play against their friends with the characters they had seen during their childhood.

With the long-standing success of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, it was a matter of time before another tried to dethrone the world’s most popular fighting platformer, and on October 5, 2021, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was launched into the world. After spending some time with the game, players were disappointed by the lack of voice acting, character customization, and the charm of playing as the characters that people spent years of their lives watching. The game’s developers, Ludosity, have committed to adding free DLC to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl featuring costumes and new characters, and have hinted at the possibility of voice acting being added in the future.

An introduction trailer released this morning shows a series of playable characters from the game accompanied by catchy music, until the music dies off and a large text announces that the first free DLC character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be Garfield. After seeing the orange cat design in the game for the first time, the trailer continues with a gameplay that shows Garfield using counters and a variety of attacks on the battlefield from the cartoon. The new playable character will go on sale on December 9 and will be the 21st character to join the roster.

The lazy orange cat is the first free DLC character that Ludosity has shown, but it is not the last. The developers have joked that more characters will be added, but data-miners hungry for more information are getting impatient. One day after the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, data miners found leaks that suggested more characters would be added soon. One of these leaks correctly hinted that Garfield would be joining the game, so there is hope that the leaks are valid, meaning that one day SpongeBob and Squidward might finally get into a fight and fix things once and for all.

Since the launch of the competitive platformer fighting game, players have expressed their concerns and issues with the online game. One of the main complaints is that the lack of voice acting takes a lot of character out of the fighters, making the battles boring. However, the voice may be added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The free DLC, upcoming characters, and updates prove that the developers haven’t given up hope for their game as they keep working to make it as enjoyable as possible.