Nov 13, 2021 at 05:26 CET

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza went from less to more for beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 this Friday and stay alive at the Akron WTA Finals that takes place in Guadalajara, western Mexico.

The duel began with several unforced errors from both players, the Spanish with difficulties in placing your first services well.

Krejcikova broke in the first game, but he did not confirm and Muguruza drew 1-1, however the Czech settled down better, took advantage of a double fault from the rival in the fifth game and with a break went ahead.

Again in the seventh game Krejcikova broke down and secured victory in the first set, despite committing 15 unforced errors with just seven winners, a better balance than that of Garbiñe, with 18 fallas and two ‘winners’.

Muguruza improved in the second set, hit 10 winners and it lowered the unforced errors to a dozen; in the eighth game, after losing serve and missing a lead, she broke the Czech’s serve and triggered a third set.

The Spanish, angry at Krejcikova after he eliminated her at the US Open, went out to find the match and in the third game he broke after five unconverted chances in 11 minutes; With a great right at the angle he achieved the point and took the lead 2-1.

With a marked improvement with his first serve, Garbiñe kept his serve and although in the tenth game she found it difficult to shake off the tension, she recovered from 15-30 with a backhand at the angle and an ‘ace’, and then forced the Czech to put a ball out.

This afternoon the estonia Anett Kontaveit qualified for the semifinals by defeating by 6-4 and 6-0 to Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Kontaveit, eighth in the ranking, put her mark 2-0 and established itself in the first place of the Teotihuacán group, while Pliskova, fourth in the world, has a record of 1-1.

This Sunday, on the last day of the group, Kontaveit will face Muguruza and Pliskova to her compatriot Krejcikova, on the last day of the Teotihuacán group.

The tournament will continue this Saturday with an undefeated duel in the Chichén Itza group between the Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth racket in the WTA, and the Greek Maria Sakkari, sixth, and another with Aryna Sabalenka, second in the world classification, against the Polish Iga Swiatek, ninth.