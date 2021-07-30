The Garageband app has been with us since the beginning of time on the iPad. It is one of the best known apps, and allows you to create all kinds of music with their virtual instruments. Not only that, it also offers the versatility of being able to connect to other external devices to give free rein to our imagination.

But it does not end there, in addition to creating, too gives us the possibility to play with pre-existing compositions. Thanks to its sound library, we can find a multitude of samples with which to assemble our music. And these days, it has received an update that will delight many users.

In a recent announcement, Apple has introduced a new batch of sound packs for Garageband. Crowd of music producers like Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL They have lent their talents to the app with new loops, rhythms, and instruments.

But the thing is not there, and it is that Apple kept a surprise. So that we can learn to spice up our mixes, they offer us exclusive remix sessions with Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. Two world-class artists who will show us the beauty that can be in turning existing compositions around.

Last but not least, we have a new companion experience for the Mark Ronson documentary: “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson.” In his sound pack, we will have the same technology used by the artist in production, and we can learn to use it together with him.

All in all, we have a wide variety of new toys with which to bring out our creativity. And the good part about Garageband is that you don’t have to be an expert to use it. Garageband is available for free on the App Store for iPad and iPhone.