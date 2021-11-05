Gaming on OLED screen? LG OLED Smart TV is a good option

Gaming weekends, streaming marathons and horror movies in the 48 “LG OLED 4K Smart TV they resulted in an enhanced viewing experience to another level. We tell you what it is like to play video games and marathon with OLED technology.

We test the screen LG OLED 4K 48 “ for several weeks to share with you that entertainment content, such as gaming and streaming, on an OLED screen they are unprecedented or comparable visually.

What’s more, LG’s smart TV integrates Artificial Intelligence for sound and image adjustments; LG Thing Q to link Voice Assistant, Google and Alexa; and Gaming OLED for an enhanced and unique gaming experience.

LG makes some of the best TVs for gaming, and their model 48-inch 4K OLED is undoubtedly one of my favorites. The technology OLED, it means incredible image quality, thanks to the self-emitting pixels: the contrast and black levels are simply in their own separate context. But there is much more to this screen than that.

Why gaming on an LG OLED screen is the best experience

Beyond the visual depth and quality of the colors offered by the screen OLED, LG has strived for the conveniences and improvements to enjoy the games.

Monitors are one of the best options for PC gaming, but no matter how curved or powerful it may be, it has no chance of matching the depth of blacks, contrast, and Color fidelity of LG OLED technology.

When connect your console to the LG smart TV automatically you will see the options to configure the image and if you thought that this would be a long task you are wrong, calibrate the image in terms of light and dark with the OLED technology only requires you to play to make the logo almost invisible of the brand of your console decreasing and increasing the brightness.

In a matter of seconds you complete the calibration to be able to enjoy the deepest and not the darkest blacks, because in principle black is defined as the absence of light and that is what it achieves OLED technology with independent pixels that literally turn off, therefore you have no comparison.

LG 48 “4K OLED features four HDMI 2.1 ports to deliver 120Hz to 4K capabilities and things like auto low latency and variable refresh rate support, this is a model FreeSync Premium that is also certified as compatible with G-Sync.

Whether you are playing from a PC with a new graphics card, one of the newer consoles like PlayStation or Xbox Series X / S, we know that your viewing experience depends on the quality of the screen.

Brightness and whites are just as important as blacks when it comes to gaming, because you can’t miss any detail due to too much light somewhere on the screen. LG OLED technology makes it possible to distinguish layers of light and clearly perceive dew, haze, haze and capable clouds in gaming images and graphics.

Infinite Contrast Streaming Martons

We start by sharing the gaming experience on the screen LG OLED 4K 48 “, because you will agree that if it works for the demands of gaming, the streaming visual experience will also be impressive.

And, after gaming, what better than horror genre to exploit deep blacks and the color fidelity of LG’s OLED technology.

OLED technology contrast is infinitely betterEven if you don’t believe it, the same content may look different depending on the display technology that the television has and we are not just talking about scaling the image as proposed by 8K technology.

The technologies of LG OLED includes self-lighting pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast, your favorite streaming content can’t be seen better than on a screen OLED.

Even within the brand’s technology, LED and Mini LED TVs use backlights that are not self-emitting. This means that they cannot create perfect black and can also suffer from the halo of light effect that we hate in dark video games and horror movies.

Auto illumination pixels don’t have this problem – there’s no light leakage or halo, so you get perfect black and better image quality. And the new α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K recognizes the quality of the content, its genre and adjusts the brightness all to deliver maximum Picture and Sound enhancement.

What’s more, 48-inch OLED screen integrates LG ThinQ AI TV, AI Pro Picture and AI Pro Sound. Hands-free Voice Control so you can control the screen when speaking directly to the TV. So don’t worry about falling asleep in a marathon, because you just have to say: “Hi LG, turn off the TV”, for instance.

The 48 “LG OLED 4K smart TV is thinner than a pencil!

Unlike OLED technology, LED and Mini LED TVs use combined backlighting with many other display layers, affecting both screen thickness and image quality.

No matter how many backlights are used or how small they are, LED still can’t compete with OLED. The auto illumination pixels can display the smallest star in the darkest sky with absolute precision and clarity.

The self-illuminated OLED pixels make more things possible and visible on the screen. This also allows televisions LG OLED be ultra slim with perfect image quality.

Besides everything, OLED color is the most faithful to reality. TVs LG OLED They not only show the perfect black, defined as the absence of light, but also an original color. Therefore, the international agency Intertek certifies that the screens LG OLEDs have 100% color fidelity. This means that the colors on the screen are much closer to the original image than LED televisions.

In conclusion, the OLED visual experience is unmatched, because the intelligent auto lighting technology in independent pixels, allows the most realistic blacks and colors, the perfect contrast for darkest gaming and horror and makes the screen thinner than a stylus.