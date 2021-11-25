During these days, we will see many brands advertising their products for Black Friday. One of the companies with the best prices during the year is Beep, the computer and consumer electronics ecommerce. If to that we add the exclusive promotion for Black Friday, it becomes the perfect place to search, find and buy any product related to technology.

Specific, Beep’s campaign for Black Friday, runs from November 22 to 29. However, if you see something you like, don’t wait too long because the great deals are flying soon.

From monitors, computers, televisions, printers or telephony. Take a look at all the categories and amazing deals that Beep has put together for Black Friday. Plus, it ships within 24 hours, so we won’t have to wait forever from purchase until it gets home, and shipping costs are free.

We present the Beep categories where you can find the best devices and the best prices.

Gaming

From headphones to not lose any detail of the game, microphones to give exact orders without background noise or a keyboard with which to direct your troops. Everything related to him gaming found in Beep. What’s more, if you want to start at the beginning, take a look at the computer they bring you for this Black Friday.

Headphones + Micro NETWAY GAMING XH630 PRO 7.1 RGB. 44.99 euros. 33.99 euros.

euros. 33.99 euros. NETWAY GAMIING XM210 RGB Mouse . 9.99 euros . 6.99 euros.

. . 6.99 euros. Asus Rog Strix Scope RX keyboard. 129.85 euros . 104.95 euros.

. 104.95 euros. MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop , with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an RTX3050 graphics. 999 euros . 929 euros.

Computing

Monitors, laptops or Wi-Fi routers with which to improve your Internet connection. Confinement made it clear the need to be well equipped to continue working from home or connected with yours. Take a look at this selection of products. All of them top-notch and groundbreaking prices.

23.8 inch Philips monitor , FHD resolution. 119 euros . 109 euros

, FHD resolution. . 109 euros 15.6 inch Lenovo laptop , with AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. 699 euros . 649 euros.

, with AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. . 649 euros. HP Notebook 15S-FQ2076NS, with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. 659 euros . 599 euros.

with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. . 599 euros. Xiaomi router My AX1800 Router. 70 euros . 45.99 euros.

Telephony, wearables and tablets

In this category, in addition to putting the inseparable device (smartphones), we have completed it with two more families that also carry a lot of weight. The first is the tablet, with which to view our favorite content in a comfortable way. The second, the wearables that are being seen and used more and more.

Oppo A74 . Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor. 259 euros . 209 euros.

. Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor. . 209 euros. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Bracelet black. 39.90 euro s. 29.90 euros.

black. s. 29.90 euros. Asus VivoWatch BP CERAMIC Smartwatch . 169 euros . 149 euros.

. . 149 euros. Asus VivoWatch SP HC-A05 Smartwatch . 269 ​​euros . 229 euros.

. . 229 euros. Tablet Samsung Tab 7 Lite 8.7 inch. 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Gray. 169 euros . 119 euros.

Home

In this category we bring you three essential products. A television with incredible image quality, a vacuum cleaner with which to capture every last speck of dust and a security camera to control who enters and leaves your house.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum Cleaner G10, 238 euros . 219 euros.

G10, . 219 euros. Xiaomi Mi TV TV P1 43 ”UHD. 449 euros . 299 euros.

P1 43 ”UHD. . 299 euros. EZVZ IP Camera C3A-B. 299 euros . 241.13 euros.

These are just some of the discounts that Beep has in place for this Black Friday. But they are not the only ones so we recommend that visit their website and don’t miss a thing.