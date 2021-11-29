It should be noted that it does not include an operating system and that its keyboard is QWERTY in Spanish. We can buy it today with a 25% discount for 899 euros .

The first of the offers features one of the flagship products of this year, since the rise of laptops continues to be outstanding. This ASUS ROG from 15.6 inch is focused on gaming and therefore integrates a screen with resolution FHD with 144 Hz and IPS which is capable of getting 250 nits. As for its processor, we are talking about a Ryzen 7 4800H with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, 512 GB of NVMe PCIe SSD and above all a NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB .

HardZone uses affiliate links for these offers that provide a small commission, but in no case impact on cost for the user who makes the purchase. Buying through these links, you help us continue to function.

Xiaomi Mi 1C

A sober monitor like few others that seeks simplicity without losing performance and above all a price that is as low as possible, even at the cost of not generating profits for the company. With this in mind we have a 23.8-inch screen with FHD resolution, IPS panel in 16: 9 format with 60 Hz and 6 ms response time.

It is capable of reaching 250 cd / m2, integrating LBL, Flicker Free and TUV, as well as an adjustable tilt support. All for 99.99 euros, 33% less than yesterday.

SteelSeries QcK Mini

Made of the brand’s patented fabric called QcK, this mat is the smallest of the series and also the most basic, but it is not just another. On the contrary, we are talking about a model that offers optimal control that is capable of maintaining the precision of our mouse, be it optical or laser, with high or low DPI.

It’s durable, easy to wash, has a non-slip rubber base and is now offered at an unbeatable price after dropping 22% to 6.99 euros.

Crucial P5 PLUS 1 TB

It is Crucial’s most complete range of SSDs within the models NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4. Not in vain does it integrate a 1 TB capacity that is capable of reaching the 6,600 MB /s in sequential reading and 5,000 MB / s in sequential writing, not bad if we take into account that it is capable of holding 600 TBW and that its price falls by no less than 24% until it reaches the 137.99 euros.

CORSAIR LL120 RGB

Finally we have a pack of CORSAIR fans more than known to all, since they are the LL120 RGB, which this time include the controller for its lighting called Lighting Node PRO.

We are talking about a model that integrates 16 RGB LEDs addressable or A-RGB, as each one likes, that achieve a minimum speed of 600 RPM and a maximum of 1500 RPM. Of course we are talking about a PWM version compatible with iCUE that is also capable of offering a low noise of only 24.8 dBA, a static pressure of 1.61 mmH2O and an air flow of 43.25 CFM.

Its price is at 69.99 euros.