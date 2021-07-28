A new month is just around the corner and, as usual, Xbox has announced games for Games with Gold for August 2021, featuring a new selection of four titles from various generations of Xbox. In this case it is two works from Xbox One and two from Xbox 360, so you can expand your catalog with relatively recent video games and, as always, a variety. Below we leave you all the information you need to know about the name of the titles, their arrival date to the service and their departure, so that you have controlled at all times from when and until when you can get them.

Games with Gold announced for August 2021

Darksiders III (Xbox One) – Available from August 1 to August 31 (Xbox One) – Available from August 1 to August 31

Yooka-Laylee (Xbox One) – Available from August 16 to September 15 (Xbox One) – Available from August 16 to September 15

Lost planet 3 (Xbox 360) – Available from August 1 to August 15 (Xbox 360) – Available from August 1 to August 15

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Xbox 360) – Available from August 16 to August 31 (Xbox 360) – Available from August 16 to August 31

Remember that all these games will be available to those subscribers of Xbox Live Gold (a service that is no longer required to play Xbox free-to-play online titles), although it should be noted that the subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate it also includes it. Console games prior to Xbox One become backward compatible and, therefore, playable both from the aforementioned One and from Xbox Series X | S. So, regardless of which generation of Xbox consoles you are in, you can enjoy Games with Gold games with total freedom.