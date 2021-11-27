Earlier this year, the news about Xbox Live was hot, with rumors suggesting the possible disappearance of Xbox Live Gold. Although, after seeing how the subscription price rose, and days later Microsoft backtracking, Redmond finally made a major move in April. As most of you know, now Xbox Free to Play games could be played without an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which allows us to play all kinds of games completely free, ranging from shooters, strategy and MMORPGs and more.

Although, now that all free games of Xbox They are really free, from SomosXbox we have brought you an interesting article where we collect all the games to play online without Xbox Live Gold, where you will find the most interesting titles such as the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, Fortnite, Rocket League or Call of Duty Warzone , among many others that we are going to show you below.

Games to play online without Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Live Gold for free, is it possible?