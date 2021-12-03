Although the Constitution bridge has always been one of the most anticipated, this year it is expected to break all the molds. After the time we have been lost with the pandemic, there is a triple desire to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. Of course, with caution against new infections. All these plans, inside and outside the home, promise to make this, more than a long weekend, aqueduct, an epic family experience.

Ice skating

The ice rinks are back like nougat. In Madrid, for example, they will be open until January 9 and there are a total of eight spread throughout the city. ORAn afternoon of chocolate with churros and skating is a classic of these dates that never fails. In addition, all those who are going to pass through the capital should know that the Matadero track is going to be one of the epicenters of the activities of the City Council’s Christmas program.

This year It is once again the largest in the city, with an area of ​​600 m2. In addition to practicing free skating, you can enjoy free figure skating exhibitions by the Madrid Winter Sports Federation. Of course, they are scheduled for a little later and will be on December 26 and 30 and January 2 at 11:30 am.

Day in Juvenalia





In this Children’s and Youth Leisure fair, recreational activities are combined with other pedagogical activities aimed at children and young people from 0 to 16 years old. It will be held until December 8 at the IFEMA fairgrounds and can be visited from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In its different pavilions all kinds of activities come together: science workshops, shows, robotics, reading, singing games, virtual reality, cooking, sports … Advance entry is priced at 12 euros and 14 euros at the box office.

Time for crafts

Crafts with paint, with cardboard and cardboard, Christmas … In this macro-compilation of Jared you will find 66 ideas, with different degrees of difficulty and for all tastes.

Board game marathon

Board games are a convergent point of entertainment in which childhood and adult fun come together. Depending on the age of our children, cousins ​​and nephews, it will be more appropriate to play one or the other but the range and the list is practically endless. We have from classics like Monoply, Twister or Cluedo to others that have gained a lot of popularity in recent years like Jungle Speed, Pedrete el mono guarrete or Time’s Up. The older ones will surely be freaked out by Catan.

Excursion to the circus

In Madrid we have two options to enjoy the magic of the circus these days. The first is Around the World of Comet, Circo Price’s Christmas show, which is about an intergalactic heroine who chases a Grinch so that she does not take Christmas away. To prevent it, He has his crew on his side, made up of tightrope walkers, magicians and aerialists. Its staging is spectacular and is available until January 8. The price of the tickets ranges from 9.80 euros to 18.90 euros.





Second, Circlassica is directed by Emilio Aragón and is a traditional show that tells the story of Miliki, a 7-year-old boy who dreams of being a clown and making people laugh. Your desire is so strong that get to fill this world with color, light, acrobats… You can enjoy this show until January 30 and tickets range from 20 euros to 80 euros.

Cinema & Chill

With the cold reaching its peak, you don’t always feel like being around brown peaks. In fact, how many days have we not wished for the holidays to arrive just to be able to immerse ourselves in a good movie? For the days when we don’t feel like another infallible classic plan, the season premieres for a popcorn and movie session are Charm, the new from Disney; Ghostbusters: Beyond and Clifford the big red dog.

Family karaoke

A family Karaoke evening is presented as an option of 10 for everyone, young and old. Find out who the real one is rockstar It will not be difficult for the family at BAM Karaoke Box (Recoletos, 23, Madrid). It has private rooms for groups (from 4 to 12 people) and a menu of non-alcoholic beverages that includes tropical juices and soft drinks, as well as a selection of dishes. It is the experience reinvented, with a catalog of more than 23,000 songs that does not lack from Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem to the latest TikTok hit. In addition, the experience is available from only 6 euros per person and hour.

Walk through FundaMarket

Fundamarket is the solidarity event of the A LA PAR Foundation. A market set up in a circus tent where all the products for sale are made by professionals with intellectual disabilities. In addition, they have a lot of activities to enjoy with the family: gastro area, activities for children (zip lines, DiVerJumper, climbing, ball house) and raffle with more than 4,000 prizes.

Visit of nativity scenes with Playmobil clicks





The exhibition Christmas with Playmobil clicks, in the Moda Shopping Mall, brings together different recreations of births, a Parade of the Kings and various dioramas where 1,000 customized pieces are present from two private collections. An alternative way of visiting a Nativity scene that will appeal to nostalgic children.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Juvenalia, Madrid City Council