Mark Gurman has said that Apple’s next big product would be aimed at gaming, media consumption and communication.

Apple’s interests in wanting to launch a new product that revolutionizes the technology industry and reinforces its leadership as a company in this sector are very high. Actually, we are very close to what appears to be the next big release of an amazing new device, and everything indicates that they will be mixed reality glasses with many possibilities to improve the video game experience.

Mixed reality glasses have been the source of rumors, leaks and a lot of information from experts who have not only announced their arrival and some of their possible characteristics, but also have been strongly related to the same words of the CEO of the company, Tim Cook.

In one of the recent interviews with the CEO, he mentioned that the company was working hard on experiment and take advantage autonomy, artificial intelligence and augmented reality, “basic technologies that can be used in various ways” Cook said. Mentioning that everything is already being prepared for “the next big thing” that Apple has prepared.

Interestingly, this intersects with the recent confirmation from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple’s glasses are almost ready and even could be one of the products launched in 2022.

According to your information, these glasses have the potential to perform much better tasks and actions than expected, as well as working perfectly for the gaming experience. This is in accordance with the recent statements of another great expert who mentions that mixed reality glasses will be expensive, but they can also focus on communication, entertainment and video game content.

The three functions and objectives of Apple glasses

Mark Gurman, has mentioned mixed reality glasses again in his weekly newsletter, Power On. This occasion has again emphasized the possibilities that this device has As it is one of the projects with the highest development cost for Apple, something that will surely affect its final price in the market.

But in addition, he has said that these glasses could be the device that finally focuses on the area of the videogames taking advantage of all this technology to offer a unique experience for its users. Media consumption for entertainment purposes and the communication for interaction are another pair of objects that Apple is targeting with these glasses, according to Gurman.

“Games should be a strong focus of attention for the machine, especially considering that it will have multiple processors, a fan, very high resolution displays, and its own App Store. Look to Apple to position the device as a developer dream. games. Media consumption next. I hope Apple will work with media partners to create content that can be viewed in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the Zoom of the new era.

Mixed reality glasses offer great possibilities for users and developers that they would propose to Apple like a strong influence for a segment of clients that continues waiting for access to this class of viosionary and futuristic technology.

“Apple’s first glasses will be of the mixed reality variety. That means it will have both augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities. While games can be played in both environments, virtual reality is what you want for high-performance games with Top-notch graphics For Apple’s first goggles, that’s what you’re looking for: a mixed reality experience that can handle high-quality VR gaming with fast chips and high-end displays.

These glasses could be one of the two great products that Apple launches next year. There is even still talk of a very advanced multi-device charger that could fit very well with this incredible device and complement the Apple ecosystem.

