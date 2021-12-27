The Apex Legends community of players is passionate about everything when it comes to the beloved battle royale, as the video game developed by Respawn Entertainment has evolved, many high-octane weapons have been implemented in the video game, so the love of these It has increased.

Something that we find quite striking is that this introduces us from the Bocek Bow to old classics like the R-301 carbine, players can inflict damage in devilishly fun ways. Now an avid Apex Legends fan has brought one of the game’s futuristic weapon accessories to life.

Fan creates an Apex-inspired optical accessory

Reddit user u / lemlurker has taken his love for Apex Legends to the next level. Debuting his homemade creations, the astute fan showed off brilliant recreations of the optics used within the game.

Taking inspiration from the HUD-style display used in Apex’s optical accessories, the avid Apex Legends fan has forged two different sights for competitive airsoft use. “I’ve been working on the project on and off for about 3 years, I can do a singular optics in about 3-5 days,” they said, when asked by another player about the project’s progress.

With a compass and ammo counter included, the painstaking recreation has wowed Battle Royale fans. “You could make a fortune selling these. Especially if you branch out to different games. You may have a good ** idea on your hands, ”commented user u / Extra-Thot-Sauce.

“You’re a genius … what the heck ?!” fellow fan u / stangerthings said. The optics also have customization options, which lends itself to the ever-changing nature of Apex: “There are 12 different graticule shapes!”