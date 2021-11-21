This 2021 is the year in which Call of duty and Battlefield again they clashed to win the market share of fans of the war FPS, but while the first franchise returned to WWII, the other went to the future, specifically the year indicated in the title Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 is a war shooter set in a future in which climate change impacted the world economy and politics, causing armed conflicts and a technological blackout that has the world entering nuclear war.

A peculiarity of Battlefield 2042 the thing is does not have campaign mode and the experience is limited to the multiple modes of its multiplayer, and although this situation is not alien to war shooters (remember the case of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4), if it is important enough within the community to rate the game negatively.

At the time of writing this note, the Steam page from Battlefield 2042 registers a total of 25,296 user reviews, of which only 24% are positive.

Bugs, lack of campaign and feeling that it was not finished

In the reviews section, users have thrown specific comments about the reasons why the game cannot be recommended, being one of the most used that it feels like a project that was not finished.

“Unfinished game, full of bugs, deficient and ridiculous class system, I have 26 hours of early access and the game is an absolute shame “says one user, while another remarks “Has no campaign. He has no classes. There is no score table. There is no global chat. It does not have a server search engine. It has no indication that there are doctors nearby. You cannot change squads during the game. You cannot change teams during the game. There is no place where your stats are listed in the menu. Broken optimization. Lots of bugs“.

The prices of Battlefield 2042 on Steam are from 1,399 Mexican pesos in its normal edition, 1,999 pesos in its Gold presentation and 2,399 pesos in the Ultimate version.