Rockstar Games launches this Wednesday, November 11 GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This is a remastered collection of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. But, just hours after these hit digital stores, a series of gameplays of these titles have appeared online.

Leaked in-game images are a good way to get a glimpse of the games. While these are classic games that almost everyone knows about, Rockstar Games promises improvements at all levels, such as a new lighting, environmental touch-ups, high-resolution textures and modern features like Achievements on Xbox and Trophies on PlayStation.

However, the developer company did not officially share any material from their remastering work. Instead he posted a Advance mainly focused on scenes from all three games. Consequently, the expectation about what it will really be like GTA The Trilogy it did nothing but grow.

‘GTA The Trilogy’ Coming This Week

Leaked gameplays from GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition let us immerse ourselves for the first time in this remastered gaming experience. One of the most notable features is the good work done on graphics.

In addition, the gameplays reveal what some of the features inherited from the hit GTA V look like. One of them is the weapon selection wheel and the aiming system. Others are up-to-date radio stations. This should ensure a better overall gaming experience.

GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition digital stores will arrive next November 11th. Later, on December 6, the physical copies will be available. It will be playable on PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

The collection can be reserved at the Rockstar Games official website. In Spain its cost will be 59.99 euros. In Mexico 1,299 pesos. And in Argentina 5,642 pesos. Who book GTA The Trilogy before January 5, 2022 they will receive a discount on the purchase price.