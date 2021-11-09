Last May, Neowiz and Round 8 Studios confirmed the existence of Lies of P, Pinocchio’s tale in soulslike version, coming to Xbox Series X | S in the future. If at that time a wide cinematic was presented in which we could see part of the world in which it will be set, now we have had more news.

Through a video posted on the IGN youtube channel, we were able to take a look at the Lies of P’s first gameplay. In addition to having a most sinister aesthetic, the game will have a playable style that lives up to that Souls-like rating, at least as seen in this first video.

Gameplay of Lies of P, the souls like of the myth of Pinocchio

It seems that the game will receive a great influence from the work of From Software, with fights that will greatly remind us of what was seen in Dark Souls, both because of the crashes that we see during the game. Lies of P gameplay, as well as other elements, such as the parry or the different final bosses that appear.

Although we have already commented on it, aesthetics are another of the elements that are reminiscent of From Software’s work, being tremendously familiar with what is seen in games like Bloodborne, although perhaps with a less “aggressive” touch than that of the studio game Japanese.

Lies of P could arrive on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in 2023.