In February 1986, The Legend of Zelda was released for the first time on the Japanese market for the NES. Few could have predicted at the time that Nintendo was releasing the first game in one of its most iconic sagas, thus giving rise to not only a saga that has millions of followers around the globe, but also It is the highest rated IP of the Japanese company as well as the only one that has managed to win the GOTY, specifically in 2017 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Under this premise, those of you who are good at math (or have a habit of reading video game news) will know that this year, 2021, marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, being so many expected Nintendo to celebrate this date in style, since in the past he has done it as it was the 25th anniversary. Nevertheless, It seems that all the attention has been taken by Metroid.

Whether due to the health crisis or any other factor, the truth is that Nintendo surprised by not announcing anything about Zelda for this year under the banner of 35th anniversary. And that the saga had its own space at E3 2021 with the last installment of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to it. Nevertheless, yes we had a little announcement, which drinks a lot from the previous Nintendo anniversary: ​​Mario’s.

It was in June of this year when Eiji Aonuma, producer of the series, presented the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, this being a classic and modernized console at the same time It brings with it 3 titles of the saga plus a series of extras, its launch date being November 2021. And under this premise and having been able to test this console during these days I am about to answer a question that many of you will be asking at this time: Is Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda worth it?

Live three great adventures in your pocket

As a console that it is, Game & Wacth: The Legend of Zelda could not arrive without any incentive for fans of the saga, since, otherwise it would be a simple Game & Watch. That is why this console collects the newspaper library for offer three great past adventures of Zelda, such as are the original title; its sequel, Adventure of Link, and Link’s Awakening, the first portable title of the same.

In this sense, it must be said that the console is not really meant for gaming, since ergonomic limitations make it difficult to develop a game without too much jogging. Is this at least the case that I have suffered, since having large hands makes handling difficult, especially if we take into account the difficulty of these games of yesteryear.

However, I cannot deny that, even with its limitations, it has been an extremely pleasant experience to play in small moments, especially thanks to some functions such as the be able to stop the adventure at any time to continue later, this being something that is appreciated in a time where 10-minute breaks give us life.

On the other hand, it must be said that the selection of games is correct at least, since, despite the fact that there are complaints about certain absences, The truth is that the limitations forced to reduce this list to 8-bit titles, these being the ones they offer us. Perhaps Adventure of Link is the one that remains the most, since, after all, is the black sheep of the saga, but that does not prevent the 3 chosen titles from being enjoyable despite the fact that, as I will explain later, not the real goal of the console.

The Hero of Time (literally)

However, contrary to what happens with standard consoles, it must be said that Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda not only focuses on playing the 3 titles it includesIn fact, I would say that this is the least of your worries. Conversely, the function of this console is also to be a shelf clock, making use of the different scenarios of these games to show the passage of time. However, do not think that it ends there, since this will only be the beginning of a series of details and secrets that you can find while playing with the console.

This will make you see things with some screens that you did not expect. Thus, it is best to investigate all aspects of the console. On the other hand, it must be said that there are several extras and minigames that you should not ignore, being these starring different versions of Link, either by the one we see in the second title or by one with a clear inspiration to Mr. Game & Watch.

It should be noted with all this that you put it where you put it, this console will serve you as a clock, being able to adjust it in such a way that you put it to your liking in many ways. Of course, perhaps the main one but we find it in the drums. It is not that it lasts little, but being a digital product with a range of vivid colors, requires recharging every so often.

An old-fashioned design

Talking about the console itself, it is true that when it comes to playing, depending on the size of the hands, it can become more or less uncomfortable, but the truth is that it has an ergonomic design that, leaving aside these minor limitations, it becomes enjoyable in most cases. Also, when it comes to the finish, I have to place special emphasis on the beautiful finish that combines gold and green, these being the quintessential colors of the saga representing both the Triforce and Link respectively.

Secondly, don’t overlook screen quality, in which you can see a contrast in colors and an enviable sharpness. Far are those tube or box televisions in which we played these titles, since it’s amazing how good it looks and sounds, with vivid colors on screen at all times.

Also, and as an extra, Nintendo is forward-thinking in the main role of this console in the homes of its buyers, offering for it a support that acts as a box in order to display this product. The latter is not that it is a wonder, but at least these little details and extras are appreciated.

Is Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda worth it?

At this point it is time to talk about the Last conclusions, which I have to point out that they are difficult for me to express, since, by way of making a summary of my feelings, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is a good product, but not for everyone. Everything expressed in the previous lines makes it clear that this console does its job when offering what your proposal dictates, but, above all, being a collector’s item par excellence.

In that sense, these types of products are more designed to decorate shelves, this being something that fulfills in an outstanding way by having a beautiful finish and design, being the extra for its acquisition the possibility of enjoying three great adventures and some own mini-games. In fact, the amount of secret it hides is overwhelming. However, we cannot ignore that it is not a system designed to play, at least not as a first option.

In that sense, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U have the option to get these 3 games at a cheaper price, resulting in that If you want to buy it to play, it is better to see other options. Nevertheless, this does not detract from its merits, since, although it is unlikely that you will save Hyrule (or Koholint Island in your case) in this Game & Watch, It is a product that every Zelda fan will want to have in a display case. On the price of the console itself, that is already an issue that each one will have to weigh.