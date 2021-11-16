As with the Mario Bros. Game & Watch, Nintendo released the version of Zelda, an ideal device for those who want to go back to 1987 and play the first installments of the saga.

Every year hundreds of games come to the different platforms to call new users to try these games. The leap in quality between the games of this generation with the past ones is remarkable. However, there are those who prefer to resort to nostalgia for previous installments, something that Nintendo takes into account their Game & Watch.

Through a publication on the official Nintendo site, the launch of the new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda. As with the previous Game & Watch of Mario bros, this time we can play 3 classic Zelda games on a single device.

Although there are easier ways to play the original Zelda games, such as in one of these emulators, the truth is that the Game & Watch is also a highly collectable object.

However, this version of the device takes a leap compared to the predecessor starring Mario, since the first installment included Super Mario Bros and Super mario bros 2. On the other hand, the Zelda version will include 3 original games: The Legend of Zelda (the first from 1987), The Legend of Zelda II for NES and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Game boy .

As for Spanish speakers, we may not be entirely favored, as the two NES games are only available in English and Japanese. Link’s Awakening, meanwhile, can be played in English, Japanese, French and German. The positive point is that all three games have a save system, ideal if we make a mistake and want to go back in history.

As if that were not enough, this device not only serves to enjoy the classics of the Zelda saga, but it also acts as a clock. Regarding its appearance, it presents rubber buttons with a small screen surrounded by the metal front with the inscription “The Legend of Zelda” on the top.

Finally, in addition to being able to enjoy these three classic Zelda games and the watch, the Game & Watch presents another surprise. We can try 2 very entertaining minigames: the first one is in the mole destruction style but with Link. The other game is the Zelda II: Arcade Edition, where we will choose how long we want to play on the timer (with a maximum of 10 minutes), and we will have to defeat as many enemies as possible in that period.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available now, certainly a one-of-a-kind piece of enormous value not only for collectors, but also for those who want to re-try old classic 8-bit titles.

Share it with whoever you want