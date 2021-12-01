game tokens announce altcoin season

While Bitcoin is still in a cooling period after hitting its all-time high in early November and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is in an apparent dry spell, Gaming tokens seem to have garnered the spotlight with huge gains across the industry.

SAND, from The Sandbox, made headlines by spearheading the hype for gaming tokens, with gains of more than 340% in the last month. Another is GALA, with a similar rebound of 300% in November. These types of coins, including those in the metaverse domain such as MANNA from Decentraland and SIL from Illuvium, gained momentum following the name change from Facebook to Meta, suggesting that gaming tokens could be preceding a new altcoin season.

An altcoin season is defined when most of the major altcoins outperform Bitcoin (BTC) for a given period. For example, Cointelegraph Markets Pro uses two weeks in its algorithm, and it currently issues a 40% reading in favor of altcoins. This means that altcoins have fared better than BTC over the two week period.

However, the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had mixed results against BTC over the past month, and it is the leading tokens in the gaming sector that outperformed Bitcoin. SAND, of course, has been a favorite since October, but Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), Enjin Coin (ENJ), ILV and UOS Ultra’s had better gains compared to Bitcoin throughout November.

An investment in SIL in September would have multiplied by more than three and one in SAND by at least seven. In general, most of the tokens in the gaming sectors have appreciated more than 100% against Bitcoin in the last month.

Why have gaming tokens taken off?

The apparent popularity of gambling tokens is due to the union of cryptocurrencies and games. Both are forging a new ecosystem in which crypto enthusiasts and gamers intertwine. Most of you already know Axie Infinity, as this Pokémon-like game became very popular thanks to its “Play to Earn” (P2E) model. In the beginning, players raised monsters called “Axies” using experience points instead of in-game “currency”. The token Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was not introduced until the launch of Community Alpha on December 19, 2019. From there, the game gained traction, especially among developing countries like the Philippines, as it provided a way to earn income amid the pandemic of the last year.

Furthermore, non-fungible tokens also play a role in the success of the sector. The NFT boom came after the DeFi summer of 2020, and 2021 has been its boom year. While artwork and collectibles got the most publicity early on, games like Axie Infinity and Dark Country dampened the industry in the May market crash.

NFTs introduced the element of property into games. In the case of Axie Infinity, it is the Axies, which are valued for their rarity and aesthetic elements, or the assets of the game. Battle of the Guardians has the same concept, while for something like Splinterlands, It’s all about the collectible cards. Ostensibly, the ability to uniquely verify the attributes and uniqueness of digital assets is what has given games a new dynamic.

Attract investment

As the popularity of gaming tokens continues to rise, more investments are funneled into the space. In 2021, around $ 3.7 billion has been raised by blockchain companies involved in gaming, an increase of 414% from 2020, according to BlockchainGamerBiz.

Forte, the most notable among them, raised $ 725 million in a Series B funding round led by Sea Capital and Kora Management. Forte plans to expand its product and service offering and attract more game publishers to its blockchain gaming platform. The fantasy football game, Sorare, He also pocketed a staggering $ 680 million in September, raising his valuation to $ 1.2 billion.

OpenSea, An NFT market that trades in gaming assets and other digital assets, it is also among the unicorns of the space. These agreements signify the flourishing growth of this class of tokens.

The future of blockchain gaming

The gaming sector in the broader crypto market is still relatively small. The top gambling tokens only boast a market capitalization of $ 21 billion, which is inconsequential compared to Bitcoin. This means that the dominance of the sector is still there to be taken, since the market can change quickly, especially since games, by their design, can come and go. The discussion, however, is whether the play to earn model can hold everyone’s interest.

Download Issue 36 of the full Cointelegraph Consulting bi-weekly newsletter, with charts and market signals, as well as fundraising news and recaps.

For example, the Axie Infinity scholarship program allows users with more capital to bear the initial costs of the game for players (called “interns”) who cannot afford them, and both parties share the generated SLP.

Axie Infinity has created a new digital ecosystem and continues to attract more users. However, if players are more interested in playing for money, that is, charging, the price of SLP suffers. This has been the case for a long time. Suppose a certain level is reached where players in your scholarship programs consider the dollar value of the SLP (after profit sharing) to be significantly less. In that case, it might discourage them from spending time gambling.

Nevertheless, Sky Mavis has also entered the Metaverse, having recently sold virtual land for 550 Ether (ETH), or $ 2.3 million. He also plans for developers to create other games to keep users interested, hoping to attract players who are attracted to the game rather than the financial aspect. But it remains to be seen whether this could boost the price of the SLP in the future.

The gaming industry seems to have more advantages when merging with blockchain. If the current altcoin season leaks into 2022 with new developments, particularly the metaverse, the market dominance could change rapidly between the tokens that advance the furthest in the space.

