Game Pass isn't Xbox's only focus

Xbox Game Pass It is one of the most important points of this company today. With releases like Halo Infinite Available days one, it is not difficult to assume that this service is already one of the fundamental points for Xbox. Nevertheless, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has indicated that the company is also focused on other points.

In a recent interview with the magazine Edge, Spencer noted that Game Pass is just one approach for Xbox, and other directions are currently being explored. They go beyond just the subscription service. This is what he mentioned about it:

“I’m not messing with you when I say that, but you know, what I get a lot is ‘it’s about X’ or ‘it’s about Y or Z’. And when you’re running the platform, it’s all about X, Y, and Z, right? They are all those things. Do I want, or imagine, everyone on Xbox to be a Game Pass subscriber? I do not. I want people to make their choice. Some people want to buy all the games we ship and create their own library. Subscriptions give you a good continuous income stream. And that’s a big thing for any business, aside from the spikes you’ll get with certain retail launches. That is why I talk about how it really is a mixture of things. It is not about one taking the other out. The business does not depend on any number. The number of retail sales, the number of console sales, the Windows pledge, Game Pass, the xCloud pledge… it’s really all of these things together. ”

As Spencer mentions, Xbox is not only Game Pass, but also Game Studios, xCloud and other types of projects the company is working on. However, the fact that this subscription service currently plays a significant role in the brand’s position is also not undeniable.

On related issues, a report indicates that 343 Industries eliminated two-thirds of Halo Infinite. Similarly, 20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming users use tactical controls.

Via: VGC