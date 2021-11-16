Phil Spencer He is very proud of Xbox Game Pass and it is no wonder. Subscription service is doing very well for Microsoft on several fronts and has become central to Xbox. Subscribers are equally delighted: access to first party games at launch, constant catalog renewal or the possibility of discovering jewels that would otherwise go unnoticed are some of its clear advantages.

Despite all that, and from its own inception, the feeling that Xbox Game Pass it’s a bottomless pit where Microsoft is tossing wads of money over the service. In this sense, Spencer wanted to clarify the situation and calm the spirits of some. We read it in an interview with Axios, where he commented on the following:

“I know there are a lot of people who like to write that right now we are burning money to get a pot full of gold at the end. And no, Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it is. And it continues to grow ”.

No official subscriber figures as of today (at the beginning of 2021 it was at 18 million members), and despite the fact that growth has been below expectations according to the company’s latest financial report, it is somewhat comforting to know that Game Pass is not a broken pocket.

In a tweet by Stephen Totilo, the journalist who has interviewed him for Axios, we can read the expanded statements of Spencer. This is what it said:

“I love watching it grow, because I see what it does with the diversity of games that people try and those that we can fund so that they can be developed. I think it’s a very magical mix. But its growth is part of Xbox.

It is not the only thing that is growing on Xbox. It is not the only focus of our organization and by itself, as its own entity, it is very sustainable as it is now, today. It is sustainable ”.

