Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in game of Thrones, spoke about the end of the series and assured that the fans “they were angry because they no longer knew what to do with their Sunday nights”. Find out more in this note!

After two years of the end of game of Thrones, some fans are still outraged by how the story unfolded and do not accept that the hit series has come to an end. Let’s remember that after the last episode, not only the followers of GoT They flooded the networks of reactions of all kinds, but they even came to put together requests for them to make a new version of the closing of the eight seasons of the franchise. Faced with so much criticism, many actors also made their opinions known, and recently it was added to the list Peter dinklage, who gave life to the dear Tyrion lannister.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actor Peter dinklage He spoke mostly about his new movie Cyrano, which earned him nominations for a Critics Choice Award and a Golden globe for their interpretation. However, he could not avoid the related questions at the end of game of Thrones and commented: “They wanted the pretty white people to ride together into the sunset. Get over. By the way, it is fiction. There are dragons in the series”.

Aware of the disappointment that several fans took with the outcome, the actor considered that it was better than the series of Hbo concluded when he did: “It was the right moment. No less, no more”. What’s more, Dinklage said that the followers “they were angry because they no longer knew what to do with their Sunday nights”. “They wanted more, so they reacted. We had to finish when we did, because what made the show really good was breaking with preconceived notions: villains became heroes and heroes became villains”, Explained the actor.

“Tyrants never start out as tyrants. I’m talking, spoiler alert, about what happened at the end of game of Thrones with that change of character. It’s gradual, and I loved how power corrupted these people. What happens to your moral compass when you taste power? Human beings are complicated individuals, you know.”, He explained Dinklage.

“The show subverts what you think about, and that’s what I love about it. Yes, it was called game of ThronesBut in the end, all people said to me when they approached me on the street was, ‘Who gets on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was its conclusion, because the series really was much more than that.The actor continued.

Related to this, Dinklage He commented that one of his favorite moments in the series is “when the dragon burns the throne, because it ends all that conversation, which is really irreverent and brilliant from the creators of the series”. In addition, he added: “They constantly did that, when you thought one thing was going to happen, another happened. Everyone had their own hypotheses while watching the show, but I think no one was as imaginative as what they actually delivered in the story”.

Beyond the reactions to the outcome of the series of George RR Martin, no one can deny the success of game of Thrones. Let us remember that all seasons are in HBO Max and that it will not be the last we will see about this universe, since it will continue to enlarge with House of the Dragon. This spin-off series will have the Targaryen as protagonists and will be available in 2022 in HBO Max.

