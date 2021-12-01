George RR Martin is the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels on which the HBO series Game of Thrones is based.

The series of Game of Thrones was quite faithful to the books of George RR Martin until the fifth season. Since from the sixth it began to separate from the scheme created by the author and the ideas of the showrunners were imposed David benioff and DB Weiss.

So George RR Martin began to be very worried about Game of Thrones from the sixth season, something that can be read in the book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller. Since according to Paul Haas: “George loves Dan and Dave, but after season 5 he started to worry about the path they were taking. Because George knows where the story is going. He began to say: You are not following my model. The first five seasons stuck to George’s roadmap. Then they deviated from George’s roadmap. “

Remember that the fifth book of Game of Thrones It went on sale in 2011, just as the first season premiered. Therefore, the creators of the series followed those stories quite accurately. But the sixth and seventh books entitled Winter winds (The Winds of Winter) and Spring dream (A Dream of Spring) are not finished yet, so basically Benioff and Weiss continued the story as they wanted.

In addition, Paul Haas has commented that: “George RR Martin hasn’t told anyone who will take the iron throne at the end of the saga.”

What will happen to Bran Stark?

Attention SPOILERS. The series of Game of Thrones ends with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) on the iron throne after Jon Snow (Kit harington) will kill Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia clarke). The actor himself who plays Brand stark revealed that the end of the show HBO arose from the plans of George RR Martin. Although it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the books end more tragically.

In the book itself Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, George RR Martin highlighted the performance of Emilia clarke in the series Game of Thrones, since he said: “Emilia Clarke was great. The role of Daenerys is a difficult role. Suddenly she goes from being a girl to a woman and begins to realize that she has power and authority. There is a transformation that is incredible throughout the course of the show. You have to find an actress who can be very convincing like the scared girl at the beginning, but also very convincing like the one who says at the end: I’m going to kick your ass and burn your city to ashes. As the woman he will become in the end. It is a challenge”.

