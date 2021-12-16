Starting in mid-November, fans of one of the most powerful survival battle royale games will have access to game modes returning in update 1.7 from PUBG Mobile. These new changes are now available to all users, which we will detail below, in this section of our complete guide to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile favorites are back

On the official PUBG Mobile website in the news section are described game modes returning in update 1.7. Favorite maps and modes will return, like Vikendi, which supports rooms and spectators, Metro Royale which comes with the new Carry function.

What’s more, Survive Till Dawn will also be available Thursday through Saturday, admitting theaters and spectators and The Infection Mode will also be available from Thursday to Saturday, without admitting theaters. Payload 2.0 also arrives every Monday, Saturday and Sunday, admitting rooms and spectators.

As part of the game modes that return in the update 1.7 of PUBG Mobile available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday arrives Runic power. The previous returns have their own improvements that each season brings, making the game experience excellent.

Also, along with the game modes that return in PUBG Mobile update 1.7 there are novel and multiples changes that will enrich the playing experience of the maps. From November we will have the opportunity to test this update available to everyone and continue to be part of the PUBG community.

Finally, one of the advantages of this update is that compared to PUBG Mobile update 1.6, update 1.7 brings more game modes, since in the previous one we only had one.

