We have talked on many occasions that Retro is fashionable. It’s a fairly straightforward way to evoke memories of our earliest childhood or youth, in which portable consoles, such as the almighty Game Boy (in virtually any of its variants) featured incredible games on those little gadgets. Mind you, the pixels were quite fat. True, and we kept our eyes on the screens when there was little light. And yes, it was an ordeal when we ran out of batteries and we had to remove them in command of the air conditioning. However, now we can enjoy all those cartridges with the advantages of efficient hardware like the Analogue Pocket that, finally, points to its definitive launch very soon.

The Analogue Pocket, a console that has been announced for quite some time, it would have been released a long time ago If the Covid-19 pandemic in which we are still mired and which has caused them several delays had not exploded. Of course, unlike other flashy premieres such as the Steam Deck laptop, Analogue has managed to get its portable console to start reaching its buyers from next December 13, so the wait will already be quite short for those who have their reservation.

This console, whose sale price has been around $ 199 since its reservation, has been exhausted for a long time due to the limited production resources that exist today. An overpriced raw material in times of shortage of semi-components always forces to reduce the rate of manufacture, and well aware of these are the great ones in the industry, since both Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony are currently suffering to maintain a stable stock of your current consoles in stores. On the part of Analogue, yes, show intention to increase pace after release to continue supplying consoles to nostalgic fans of handheld games on retro consoles.